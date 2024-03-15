×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

China discussed weaponising coronaviruses before pandemic, predicted WW3 with bio-weapons

Describing SARS ­coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons”, China's scientists claimed the viruses could be “artificially manipulated".

Reported by: Priya Pareek
China
(Image credit: AP/Pixabay) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic with China receiving widespread criticism over the origin and handling of the virus, new explosive documents have now revealed that China discussed weaponisation of COVID-19. People's Liberation Army (PLA) commanders predicted that World War 3 would be fought with biological weapons, documents obtained by the US State Department reportedly reveal. 

As per the documents, Chinese military scientists discussed the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic originated and spread to various parts of the world. Outlining their ideas, top scientists predicted that these coronaviruses could be used to fight the third world war. 

Advertisement

China probed weaponisation of coronaviruses

The paper obtained by the US officials were reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015, The Australian reported adding that it was a part of their own investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19

Advertisement

In these documents, there are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.

Authenticity of documents verified

Robert Potter, a digital forensics specialist, said the documents have been verified. He claimed that "We were able to verify its ­authenticity as a document authored by the particular PLA ­researchers and scientists stated." Robert, who has worked with for the US, Australian and Canadian governments, said: "We were able to locate its genesis on the Chinese internet.” The document has been revealed in an upcoming book on the origins of Covid - titled What Really Happened In Wuhan.

Earlier this week, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had also raised serious questions while blasting China for COVID-19 handling. Further, he suggested that China could have developed the pathogen in a laboratory and disseminated it as a “biological warfare” for economic gain. According to The Brazilian Report, in an event on Wednesday, Bolsonaro posed doubts over the coronavirus origin and even questioned “are we not facing a new war?”

Advertisement

China's transparency under scrutiny

China has long been questioned over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic which first originated in Wuhan in the year 2019. The virus rapidly spread across other parts of the world as China crawled back to normalcy with strict lockdown and restrictions. With many conspiracy theories making rounds on internet, several speculate that the coronavirus leaked in a lab in Wuhan while some believe that it originated in the wet markets where wild animals are traded.

Advertisement

Tom ­Tugendhat MP and Australian politician James Paterson said that these documents "raise major concerns about the ambitions of some of those who advise the top party leadership." Calling China’s evident interest in bioweapons "extremely concerning", he noted that "these weapons are dangerous" even under the highest curbs.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 157,593,275 people across the world and 3,285,620 have succumbed to the pandemic. More than a year since its origin, SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread across the world claiming more and more lives with nations urging citizens to get vaccinated. 

Advertisement

Published May 8th, 2021 at 15:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

a few seconds ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Air India Express

Air India Express

3 minutes ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

4 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

7 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

8 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

9 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

10 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

10 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

11 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

11 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

12 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

13 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

14 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

15 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo