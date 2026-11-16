China's Li Qiang Hails 'Extraordinary' Ties With ASEAN Ahead Of Donald Trump's Visit To Manila

Manila: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday hailed what he called the "truly ​extraordinary" achievements of China and Southeast Asia in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade at a regional summit ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival.

In opening remarks to regional leaders during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, Li said that at a time of growing unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflict, economic relations between China and ASEAN had only strengthened.

"The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we ​scored have not come easily," he said, citing annual trade with the bloc last year of more than $1 trillion and cumulative two-way ​investment of more than $500 billion.

"We remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavour to make ⁠the pie bigger," he said.

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According to a readout by state news agency Xinhua of his remarks in the closed-door meeting, Li said that in today's ​turbulent world "it is all the more important for China and ASEAN to stand united, ward off interference, and work together".

China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and ​a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the bloc – which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion – are keen to expand ties with the United States amid trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.

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Trump to Face Protests in Manila

Trump is due to arrive in Manila on Tuesday at the tail end of the summit ​ahead of his trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, where a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is ​scheduled.

Anti-Trump protests are expected when he arrives in Manila, after four days of demonstrations by leftist groups, students, and workers demanding an end to the war in the Middle East and ⁠the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

In Manila, Trump will meet ASEAN leaders and attend his first meeting of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific powers – the US, Japan, Australia and India – the first such gathering in two years. His predecessor Joe Biden attended six meetings of the group.

The Quad is widely considered a counterweight to China's growing influence in the region, although its members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

Takaichi to Call ​for Free and Open Indo-Pacific

The 11-member ​ASEAN bloc is due to hold ⁠talks on Monday with the leaders of Australia, South Korea, the United Nations and Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in an X post that the international community was facing historic changes, and in Manila she would promote ​Japan's efforts to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific, which ASEAN was a central part of.

The ASEAN leaders' summit ended ​on Sunday without ⁠completing a protracted code of conduct with Beijing to try to manage simmering disputes over the South China Sea, which ASEAN chair the Philippines had hoped could be wrapped up this year.

The leaders also resolved to continue ASEAN's policy of excluding the leaders of war-torn Myanmar from its summits, but left the door open for a return ⁠if "sustained and ​concrete progress" on a peace plan agreed with ASEAN after a coup five years ago ​can be demonstrated.