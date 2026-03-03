China Sends Veiled Warning to US And Israel, Backs Iran’s Sovereignty Amid Escalating Conflict

New Delhi: n a significant diplomatic move amid the deepening West Asia crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on March 2, signalling Beijing’s strong backing for Tehran and issued a veiled warning to the United States and Israel.

The call came as tensions escalated following fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets, developments that Tehran has described as a “second war” launched during ongoing negotiations.

China Backs Iran’s Sovereignty

According to the statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran, accusing Washington of violating international law and crossing Tehran’s red lines despite what he described as positive progress in recent negotiations.

Araghchi reportedly told Wang that Iran had “no choice but to defend itself at all costs”, while expressing hope that China would continue to play a proactive role in preventing further regional escalation.

Advertisement

Wang Yi reiterated China’s “principled position”, stressing that Beijing values its traditional friendship with Tehran and supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity. He also affirmed China’s backing for what he termed Iran’s “legitimate and lawful rights and interests”.

Call for Immediate Ceasefire

Wang urged the United States and Israel to “immediately cease military actions” to prevent the conflict from spreading across the Middle East.

Advertisement

China’s Foreign Ministry went further, stating that US and Israeli military operations in Iran risk expanding the conflict and emphasizing the need to respect Iranian territorial sovereignty. While Beijing did not directly threaten action, the language reflected a sharpened tone compared to previous statements.

China has consistently positioned itself as advocating de-escalation in West Asia, particularly given its strategic energy interests and its expanding political footprint in the region.

Security of Chinese Nationals Highlighted

Amid the volatile situation, Wang also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Iran. He expressed confidence that Tehran would maintain national and social stability while addressing concerns of neighboring countries.

Araghchi, in response, assured that Iran would do its utmost to guarantee the security of Chinese personnel and assets.

Strategic Significance

The conversation underscores Beijing’s growing engagement in West Asian geopolitics at a time of intensifying confrontation between Washington and Tehran. China has previously called for dialogue and restraint, but the latest remarks indicate a firmer stance against unilateral military action.