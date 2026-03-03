West Asia Conflict Escalates: New Fronts Open In Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon As US-Israel-Iran War Intensifies

New Delhi: Tensions across West Asia continued to escalate sharply on Tuesday as fighting widened into multiple countries and fronts, with new strikes, drone attacks and air campaigns involving the United States, Israel, Iran and their respective allies and proxies. The crisis, now entering its fourth day, shows signs of broadening into a multi-front regional war.

US-Israel Strikes and Iran Retaliation

Israel’s air force is carrying out multiple operations targeting Iran’s air defence system and eliminating several of its forces, according to Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee. In a post on X, Adraee said Israel aircraft targeted several personnel who were operating Iran’s defence systems, including its radar systems as well as missile launchers.

U.S. forces have destroyed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defense capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields during sustained operations.

In response, Iran has launched a series of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region aimed at US military bases, allied infrastructure and diplomatic sites. Gulf nations reported hundreds of missiles and drones being intercepted by air defense systems in countries including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel has also issued an urgent evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs, particularly Haret Hreik. Residents in marked buildings must leave immediately, staying at least 300 meters away from Hezbollah facilities.

Iraqi Targets Hit Amid Militia Claims

In northern Iraq, explosions were reported near the Erbil area and surrounding districts, part of ongoing Iranian-aligned missile and drone attacks on the region’s military and strategic sites including those hosting foreign forces. Pro-Iran armed factions have claimed responsibility for strikes on a hotel they allege houses US troops - though local authorities have not independently confirmed the presence of US forces at that location.

The incidents add to a pattern of attacks across the Kurdistan Region, where air raids and drone interceptions have become more frequent since the conflict between Iran and US-Israeli forces intensified.

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Eight Drones

In Saudi Arabia, the Defence Ministry said eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near Riyadh and Al-Kharj, according to Al Arabiya. Officials stated that the drones were neutralised before reaching their targets and reported no casualties or significant infrastructure damage. Security around key installations was heightened as a precaution.

The interceptions reflect the expanding geographic scope of aerial threats in the region, as drone warfare increasingly features in the escalating confrontation.

Israel Strikes Hezbollah-Linked Targets in Lebanon

In Lebanon, Iran’s state-run IRNA News Agency reported that Israel struck the headquarters of Al-Manar, a broadcaster affiliated with Hezbollah. According to IRNA, Al-Manar resumed broadcasting minutes after the reported strike. The Israeli military confirmed an overnight strike in Beirut, stating that it killed Hussein Makled, whom it described as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.

Earlier, Israeli authorities said they were targeting Hezbollah’s operational and intelligence infrastructure following cross-border exchanges. Lebanese officials said measures were being taken to restrict the group’s military activities.

The cross-border strikes have raised concerns that Lebanon could be drawn deeper into the expanding confrontation.

Escalating Political Rhetoric

The military developments come amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Israel, Iran and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday backed joint US-Israeli military action against Iran under what has been described as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said the action was necessary to protect Israel, the United States and “the free world” from what he described as “theological thuggery.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of entering a “war of choice” on behalf of Israel. In a post on X, Araghchi said there had never been a legitimate Iranian threat and argued that responsibility for further bloodshed would lie with those backing military action.

His remarks followed comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said recent American operations were aimed at eliminating threats posed by Iran’s short-range ballistic missiles and naval capabilities, particularly regarding risks to global shipping routes.

Speaking on Capitol Hill, Rubio said the objective was to neutralise missile and maritime threats that could endanger US interests and allies.

Regional Concerns Mount

With reported attacks in Iraq, drone interceptions in Saudi Arabia and airstrikes in Lebanon, the conflict appears to be widening across multiple theatres simultaneously.

Cross-border strikes, targeted assassinations and aerial interceptions have intensified fears of broader regional spillover. Diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway, but military activity remains active across several fronts.