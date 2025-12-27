China Tests World’s Fastest Maglev Train, Capable of Reaching Speeds of Up to 700 kmph in 2 Seconds | Image: Reuters

Beijing: China has claimed a new global milestone in high-speed rail technology after successfully testing world’s fastest maglev (magnetic levitation) train, capable of reaching speeds of up to 700 km per hour within seconds.

According to Chinese media reports, the experimental maglev train achieved the speed during a recent test run, accelerating so rapidly that its movement was described as nearly impossible to track with the naked eye. The test is being seen as a significant leap forward in China’s push to dominate next-generation transportation technology.

The train uses advanced magnetic levitation technology, which allows it to float above the track, eliminating wheel-to-rail friction and enabling ultra-high speeds with reduced noise and mechanical wear. Officials involved in the project said the breakthrough demonstrates China’s growing capability in high-end rail innovation.

The test forms part of China’s long-term plan to develop ultra-fast ground transport systems that could dramatically cut travel times between major cities. At its top speed, the maglev train could potentially rival short-haul air travel, offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative.

China already operates the world’s only commercial high-speed maglev line in Shanghai, which runs at speeds of up to 431 kmph. However, the newly tested system far exceeds that benchmark and remains in the research and development phase.

Widespread commercial deployment of the 700 kmph maglev technology may still take years, as challenges related to infrastructure, safety certification, and costs need to be addressed. Nevertheless, the successful test underscores China’s ambition to remain at the forefront of global rail innovation.

