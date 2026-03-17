Updated 17 March 2026 at 16:25 IST
China to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Iran, Mid-East Nations as Middle-East War Rages On
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced at a press conference that his nation will be sending emergency aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq to ease the humanitarian plight of civilians in the region.
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a significant step to play a larger role in the Middle East, China said that it will provide humanitarian assistance to the countries in the region, including Iran and Lebanon, as the conflict has now entered into its third week.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced at a press conference that his nation will be sending emergency aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq to ease the humanitarian plight of civilians in the region.
Beijing is considered to be a close partner of the regime in Iran. Though it has criticised Tehran’s strikes against the Gulf states where there are several US bases, it has urged US and Israel to cease their attacks.
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Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 16:25 IST