Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Ouster Threat As China Rejects Spy Claims; Daughter's Video Goes Viral

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing mounting pressure over allegations of extramarital relationships, suspected Chinese espionage links and national security concerns, with reports suggesting that the company's board is preparing to remove him from his leadership position. The controversy has taken another turn after a video showing Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, alongside him and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang at a Taipei gathering surfaced online, triggering debate over whether his family knew about the alleged relationship.

The latest developments come as China has strongly rejected allegations linking Alice Huang to its intelligence agencies, accusing the United States of fabricating espionage narratives to justify restrictions on Chinese access to advanced technology.

According to report, Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS analysed footage from a dinner gathering in Taipei in May 2025, which showed Madison Huang, who serves as Nvidia's senior director of product marketing, present alongside her husband, Nico Caprez, when her father interacted with Alice Huang.

The footage reportedly shows Jensen putting his arm around Alice's waist and kissing her on the cheek. Madison was also seen photographing her father with Alice and interacting with the businesswoman during the gathering.

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The video has triggered speculation on social media about whether members of the Huang family were aware of the alleged relationship. However, the footage and the reported interactions do not independently establish what Madison knew about her father's personal relationship with Alice.

Alice Huang's 'I Can Get Jensen Here' Remark At Taipei Party

The latest controversy follows revelations about Alice Huang's apparent access to the Nvidia chief. According to a report by The New York Times, highlighted by India Today, Alice openly demonstrated her influence over Jensen at a technology gathering in Taipei in June 2024.

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Parker Schmitt, chief executive of data software provider NetThunder, who witnessed the exchange, said Alice told a group of technology executives shortly after midnight: "I bet you guys I can get Jensen here."

Moments later, Jensen arrived with two other Nvidia executives and joined the gathering for a shot of whiskey. However, a person familiar with Nvidia told the publication that the CEO had already planned to attend the event. The episode does not establish that Alice arranged his appearance but offers a glimpse into the access she appeared to enjoy.

Schmitt reportedly said Alice was keen to establish herself as a successful sales executive and used her association with Jensen to strengthen her professional image. Her social media profiles featured photographs of the two together, including pictures from golf outings and restaurants where they were seen sharing wine.

Alice Huang's Suspected China Intelligence Links

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has come under scrutiny over suspected links to Chinese intelligence and allegations that she gathered information for Beijing while cultivating a relationship with Jensen.

According to Reuters, Alice previously held senior positions at a Shanghai investment firm before becoming the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International.

The company's business dealings have become a major focus of the wider investigation into the alleged diversion of advanced American semiconductor technology to China.

Megaspeed's Malaysian sister company reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia-powered equipment between June 2024 and February 2026. US authorities are investigating whether restricted AI chips were subsequently diverted to Chinese customers despite Washington's export controls.

Nvidia had defended its business relationship with Megaspeed, with Jensen describing the dealings as normal. The company also said it had examined the deployment of its graphics processing units (GPUs) and checked whether its chips had been illegally diverted to China.

Reports have also suggested that US President Donald Trump was briefed about the intelligence allegations roughly a year before they became public. Jensen, however, was reportedly never formally warned that he could be a potential target of a foreign intelligence operation.

China Rejects Espionage Allegations Against Alice Huang

Amid the growing controversy, China has rejected suggestions that Alice Huang was working as a Chinese intelligence operative, accusing Washington of using espionage allegations to justify restrictions on its technology sector.

Responding to questions about the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the United States to stop "fabricating so-called spy narratives and using them as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade."

Mao also said Beijing was willing to work with Washington to implement the consensus reached between the two countries' leaders and promote a constructive and strategically stable relationship.

She further maintained that China's technological progress relied on independent innovation and open cooperation.

The response comes amid heightened US scrutiny of Chinese access to advanced AI chips and concerns over the possible transfer of sensitive American technology.

Nvidia Board Reportedly Prepares To Remove Jensen Huang

The espionage allegations and revelations about Jensen's personal relationships have now developed into a leadership crisis at Nvidia.

According to a Republic report citing The Wall Street Journal, the company's board is preparing to remove the 63-year-old co-founder and chief executive, with directors potentially meeting to decide his future. However, Nvidia has not announced any formal leadership change.

The reported development marks a shift from the board's earlier position, when directors had expressed confidence in Jensen and indicated that he would remain in charge while an independent investigation continued.

The controversy initially intensified after Jensen admitted in an email to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang. He apologised to his wife and children, acknowledging the hurt caused by his actions.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and her children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.

He also acknowledged that he had failed in his responsibilities towards Nvidia employees, its board and shareholders, and pledged to regain their trust.

Nvidia's independent directors subsequently initiated an investigation into whether the company had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The board retained former acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to assist with the inquiry.

The board had said it had no reason to believe that Nvidia's trade secrets or US national security interests had been compromised, but maintained that the investigation would examine all available information.

Second Alleged Relationship With Nvidia Executive Adds To Crisis

The situation escalated further after The New York Times reported a second alleged extramarital relationship involving Jensen and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's 48-year-old vice president of healthcare.

Citing five former employees, the report alleged that Powell, who has worked at Nvidia since 2008 and reports directly to Jensen, was filmed displaying affection towards the CEO at a San Jose hotel during the company's annual developer conference in March.

According to the report, Jensen's security personnel intervened after someone recorded the interaction and offered the individual a confidentiality agreement.

The allegations have raised additional corporate governance questions, particularly because Powell reportedly reports directly to the Nvidia chief. Although the company's code of conduct does not strictly prohibit workplace relationships, it cautions against conflicts of interest arising from personal relationships.

The reported second relationship has added to the pressure on the company's independent directors as they examine the leadership and governance implications of the controversy.

US Lawmakers Seek Briefing From Jensen Huang

The developments have also attracted attention from US lawmakers, who are seeking explanations about potential national security risks and Nvidia's safeguards against foreign intelligence operations.

Three Republican committee chairmen, Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, wrote to Jensen on November 4 seeking a closed-door briefing on China's access to sensitive American technology and the possibility of foreign intelligence operations targeting the chipmaker.

They have asked the Nvidia chief to appear before them on November 18.

Meanwhile, the reported possibility of Jensen's removal has added uncertainty over Nvidia's leadership and succession plans. The company's board has yet to make an official announcement regarding his position.

Nvidia, co-founded by Jensen Huang in 1993, has become one of the world's most influential semiconductor companies, with its chips powering artificial intelligence infrastructure used by major technology firms.