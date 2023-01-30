5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes China And Kyrgyzstan; No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on January 30. The same has been confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Taking to social media, the EMSC wrote, "Earthquake M5.8 occurred 106 km SE of #Aral (#China) 11 min ago (local time 05:49:37)."

Earthquake reported from Kyrgyzstan

Further, the National Center for Seismology also reported the news of the earthquake. Taking to Twitter, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 30-01-2023, 05:19:37 IST, Lat: 39.84 & Long: 82.28, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 726km ESE of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan." No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

More details are awaited.