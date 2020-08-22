Massive Sinkhole Swallows 21 Cars In China As Heavy Rains Continue To Wreak Havoc | WATCH

In what could be termed as a terrifying experience, a shocking video has emerged that shows a huge sinkhole opening up in China and swallowing 21 cars. The horrific incident took place in south-western China on August 21 after the pavement of a street unexpectedly gave way causing a massive devastation.

As per several reports, the authorities informed that no one was hurt in the incident as the street gave away. Reportedly, the incident took place outside a shopping mall on Cuibai Avenue in Yibin in Sichuan Province. Around 500 square metres of the road collapsed, leaving a massive sinkhole in the place.

The clip of the terrifying incident shows how the road began to crumble, with parked vehicles disappearing into the hole. The cause of the incident is being investigated. After the unpleasant occurrence, rescuers were sent to take care of the potential victims. Fortunately no one was injured after the collapse.

According to several reports, 15 vehicles were recovered from the site with zero casualties. As per several reports, experts examined the road near the site of the shocking incident and stated that it is safe to be used by residents. A YouTube channel Emre Arikan shared the video of the incident. Check out the clip here:

As per several international media reports, utility providers have taken action to prevent such incidents. A clip released by the state TV features vehicles being lifted out of the crater filled with muddied and dirty water. Sichuan Province has been witnessing heavy rains this month with floodwater reaching the toes of the popular Leshan Giant Buddha near Yibin on August 19 for the first time in 70 years.

Read: Hundreds Rescued As Floods Strike Sichuan Province

Read: Storms Leave 3 Dead, 12 Missing In China's Sichuan Province

As per authorities, flooding caused by the heavy downpours has left over 200 people dead or missing in China this year and caused nearly 25 billion dollars worth of damage. Authorities have prompted fears regarding the torrential rainfalls and will raise its emergency response to the flood-like situation.

Sinkholes causing massive devastations worldwide

However, this is not the first time that an incident like this has come to the fore. Massive sinkholes appearing on the roads have become a common occurrence in the past few years. Earlier this year, a number of sinkhole incidents were witnessed all over the world, damaging vehicles and causing injuries to people.

Earlier this year, a sinkhole swallowed a car in Essex. The hole appeared in a suburban neighbourhood, with pictures from the horrific incident on Hatch Road in Brentwood showing a Toyota in the massive hole. Earlier, a sinkhole swallowed an entire bus in China. Around 16 people were injured and 6 died due of the incident. In 2017, a hole ate up a Rolls-Royce in the middle of a busy highway in China.

(Image credit: Emre Arikan's YouTube)

Read: Heavy Rains Drench China's Sichuan Province

Read: COVID-19: Beijing Allows People To Go Mask-free As Cases Drop In China