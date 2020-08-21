COVID-19: Beijing Allows People To Go Mask-free As Cases Drop In China

The health authorities in the capital city of China have asked people to go mask-free further relaxing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of novel coronavirus. According to the reports, Beijing has achieved a milestone as it recorded 13 consecutive days without new cases. Despite the ease in guidelines, a large number of people continued to wear masks in Beijing on August 21, Friday.

Mask-free Beijing

According to the state media, a lot of people said that wearing masks made them feel safer and others said social pressures to wear the masks were also a factor. As per the reports, this is the second time the health authorities in Beijing have eased restrictions on wearing masks in the city which has returned to normalcy after months of strict lockdown. China has reported no new locally transmitted cases on the mainland for five days after successfully controlling flare-ups in the capital, Xinjiang and elsewhere, as per reports.

22 imported cases

China confirmed 22 imported cases and one locally transmitted asymptomatic case on Wednesday, according to the figures released by NHC. In addition, seven new imported cases were also witnessed on the same day in the provinces of Jiangxi, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong, and Sichuan.

The city of Wuhan limped back to normalcy after the wrath of COVID-19, thousands of partyholics on this weekend flooded the city's water park with no sign of social distancing or facemasks. According to the international media reports, stated the popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was packed with people in swimsuits and googles to have fun at the electronic music festival held at the water park.

According to the report, Wuhan came out of lockdown after 76 days with strict instruction to control the surge of the virus followed by the water park's reopening in June. The images widely circulated across social media portray the people enjoying the pool party as if nothing happened in the past eight month months.

Image: AP