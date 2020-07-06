After Covid-19, China Reports 2 Bubonic Plague Cases In Inner Mongolia; Alert Sounded

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, China has just sounded the alarm for a possible Bubonic plague infection in a city located in the northern part of the country. According to reports, a level 3 warning was issued in Bayannur which is in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The suspected case of the plague was reported on June 5 and the plague warning will be in effect till the end of 2020 as a precaution.

Duo infected with plague ‘after eating marmot meat’

As per reports, local health officials have said that there is a serious risk of the human plague spreading in Bayannur. "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly,” a health authority said.

In addition to the suspected case reported on June 5, there were reportedly two more suspected cases on July 1 at the Khovd province in western Mongolia. The suspected cases were later confirmed by lab test results. The two confirmed cases were of a 27-year-old resident and his 17-year-old brother; according to reports, both are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

As per reports, the infection in the brothers was caused by the consumption of marmot meat which had not been prepared properly. Authorities have traced 146 people who had come in contact with the brothers before they were isolated and they are being treated at a local hospital. People have been reportedly warned not to eat marmot meat.

As per the World Health Organisation, Bubonic plague is a form of bacterial infection that is caused by fleas living in wild rodents, like the marmot. The plague has the ability to kill a human in less than 24 hours if it is not discovered and treated in time.

