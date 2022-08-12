After Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia Withdraw From China Cooperation Group Over Taiwan Issue

Following Lithuania, Baltic countries Latvia & Estonia on Thursday stepped back from the China Cooperation Group, drawing massive flak from Beijing. The coordinated move came amid growing Chinese aggression against Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit earlier this month.

The two European nations followed in the footsteps of Lithuania, which irked China last year after permitting the opening of the de facto Taiwan embassy in Vilnius. The decision infuriated Beijing, who dubbed the attempt "erroneous" accusing the country of violating its commitment to the One-China Policy.

For the unversed, under the One-China principle, Beijing considers Taiwan an alienated portion from the mainland and hopes to reinstate Taipei under CCP governance.

Meanwhile, as many as 9 more central and east European countries, including Croatia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia are still part of the Chinese arrangement. The China-CEE was founded in 2012 in Budapest between Beijing and 14+1 other countries to promote cultural ties, education, and tourism. Reports also suggest that the format is in line with extending relations to push the CCP's brainchild the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to support areas of business, infrastructure, transportation, logistics, and bilateral ties. Summits were held in the capitals of the participants of China-CEE until Lithuania opted out of the partnership in 2021.

Estonia & Latvia to maintain 'constructive and pragmatic relations' with China

In a statement released by Estonia and Latvia, both sides mentioned that they will continue to maintain "constructive and pragmatic relations" with China despite the withdrawal. However, they will carry on adhering to the international rules-based order and human rights. Latvian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said that its cooperation with the China-led group was "no longer in line with Riga's strategic objectives in the current international environment," referring to growing Beijing's military aggression against Taiwan.

China threatens 'stern retaliation' after Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

Amid ongoing hostilities between China and Taiwan, the Chinese administration on Thursday vehemently condemned a Lithuanian delegation's visit to the island nation and threatened to take "stern retaliation measures." This came after a Lithuanian delegation led by the country's Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute arrived in Taiwan on August 7 for a five-day visit. "China strongly condemns the Lithuanian anti-China forces for their deliberate violation of China's sovereignty and gross interference in China's internal affairs," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson WangWenbin stated, as per Xinhua news agency.

(Image: AP)