Apple’s longtime supplier, lens technology that also sends products to Amazon and Tesla, has been accused of using forced Uiroject. It also noted that the maker of glass screens and covering, Lens technology is involved in the supply chains of several companies, is reportedly using thousands of Muslim Minority group mostly from the Xinjiang were sent to its factory.

NEW: A TTP investigation has found evidence that a key supplier of touch screens for Apple Inc. — Lens Technology Co. — has used thousands of Uighur laborers from China’s forced labor program. https://t.co/GaroRx8xti — Tech Transparency Project (@TTP_updates) December 29, 2020

Lens Technology is reportedly one of at least five companies that are connected to Apple’s supply chain that has now been linked to alleged forced labour from the remote province, according to Tech Transparency Project. However, the glassmaker is prominent among other suppliers of the tech company because of its documented history dating back to the early days of Apple.

The media outlet even quoted Katie Paul, the director of the Tech Transparency Project saying, “Our research shows that Apple’s use of forced labour in its supply chain goes far beyond what the company has acknowledged.”

The revelations about Lens Tech suggest Apple’s involvement in China’s forced labor program are far deeper than the company has acknowledged. That may explain why Apple is quietly lobbying against the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. — Tech Transparency Project (@TTP_updates) December 29, 2020

But the supplier appears to be part of the on-going human rights abuses targeting Uighur minorities in China, records show. Local media reports say Lens Tech was sent thousands of “surplus” minority workers from Xinjiang to work in its factories. pic.twitter.com/swrblTCrMF — Tech Transparency Project (@TTP_updates) December 29, 2020

Apple confirms Lens Technology did not use forced labour

As per the report, Apple spokesperson Josh Rosenstock said that the company has confirmed that lens technology has not received ant labour transfers including the Uighur workers from Xinjiang. He reportedly also said that the American multinational technology company ensured earlier this year that none of its suppliers is using the labours from Muslim Minority group from Chinese province.

Rosenstock reportedly said that “Apple has zero tolerance for forced labour” and added that it is in company’s policies to assess the presence of forced labour in every supplier. Moreover, the company spokesperson also claimed that such protections are applied across the supply chain irrespective of the person’s job or location and violations result in ‘immediate consequences’. He said, “As always, our focus is on making sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect, and we will continue doing all we can to protect workers in our supply chain.”

