Arbitrary Detentions Of Foreigners Roots Deep Fear Against Travelling To China: Report

The arbitrary detention of a handful of foreigners visiting China in recent years have rooted a deep fear among some people against visiting the East Asian country especially as the relations between Bejing and the Western nations have deteriorated, reported CNN. As per the report, over a dozen academics, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) workers, as well as media professionals who used to visit China, often told the publication that they are unwilling to travel to the country even after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted amid concerns of personal safety.

Several people fear that they may be subjected to detention or targetted in general due to the roiling diplomatic spar between their respective governments and China. As per the report, several regular-traveller cited the unprecedented detention of two Canadians in Bejing in December 2018 as a significant decisive moment in their thinking. One of them even questioned, “how anyone can feel safe?” especially when a “think-tank type person” can also be subjected to detention in the mainland.

Foreigners detained in China

Two Canadians, an NGO worker Michael Kovrig and former diplomat Michael Spavor who organised trips to North Korea along with American NBA player Dennis Rodman were detained just after Chinese telecom giant Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver over the charges filed in the United States. The Canadian nationals’ detention was reportedly characterised as a ‘bargaining chip’ in order to facilitate Meng's release.

However, this allegation has been denied by China’s Communist Party. Further, in August 2020, Chinese-Australian television anchor Cheng Lei was also detained at the airport owing to worsening relations between Beijing and Canberra. Cheng’s detention was reportedly more astonishing as she worked in the Chinese state media channel, CGTN. All detained foreigners are facing spying charges in Bejing.

The media outlet also quoted a professor of anthropology living in Hong Kong, Gordon Matthews saying that some of his colleagues at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who have even denoted their entire lives to China are currently looking for new lines of academic inquiry in order to avoid the mainland. Another American who falls in the category of avoiding China is a worker at an NGO China Human Rights Defenders, William Nee who reportedly said that he knows several others with a “lower risk profile” than the detained Canadians who are also following suit.