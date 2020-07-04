As Anti-China Sentiments Rise, Here Are 10 Battles Beijing Is Currently Embroiled In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, without naming the country, warned China from Nimu in Ladakh during his address to Indian Army personnel. He declared that "the era of expansionism is over, this is the era of development”. This statement is significant considering it comes at a time when there is growing anger against the Chinese modus operandi of creeping land acquisitions.

As global backlash builds against China, here are the 10 battles the country is embroiled in:

In trouble with India over aggression in Ladakh

The Chinese attempts to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have caused tensions with India. On 15 June, this resulted in the horrific Galwan clashes that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian jawans while leaving dozens of others injured. Now, India is pushing China to a corner.

While PM Modi is calling out China’s expansionist policies and boosting military morale, China is being taught a lesson economically as well.

#WATCH "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil...and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/JTcHM4cSSV — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Currently, 59 Chinese apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), a decision not to import power equipment from China has been made by Union Minister RK Singh, and restrictions on FDI from China have been put in place.

In trouble over military drills in the South China Sea

China’s expansionist agenda in the South China Sea has been spewing trouble for the nation. The Chinese military exercises in the highly contentious Paracel Islands from 1 to 5 July have irked numerous nations in the region.

Vietnam has lodged a formal diplomatic note of protest over the Chinese military drills in the resource-rich sea from where one-third of the world's shipping passes and is an important artery of global trade.

#SouthChinaSea#MoFASpoz on a report that #China has performed a drill around the Paracel Islands of #VietNam:

💬"Viet Nam made a presentation to and lodged a diplomatic note of protest and demanded the Chinese side not to repeat similar violations in the future." pic.twitter.com/IwvFirU1Bv — MoFAVietNam Spokesperson (@PressDept_MoFA) July 3, 2020

The Philippines has warned China. It’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. in a video message unflinchingly declared, “Should the exercises spill over to Philippine territory then China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate.”

Secretary @teddyboylocsin Statement on Chinese Military Exercises in Paracel Islands, 01-05 July 2020: https://t.co/AW7U9IyNOz — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 3, 2020

The US has also put its weight behind the growing protests against China’s actions in the South China Sea region.

America agrees with our Southeast Asian friends: The PRC’s military exercise in disputed waters of the South China Sea is highly provocative. We oppose Beijing’s unlawful claims. Period. https://t.co/i6TRac2WuJ — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 3, 2020

In trouble over its Xinjiang policy

The growing outrage over Uyghurs being placed in internment camps has put China in a spot. Most recently, it has been called out by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over it's Xinjiang policy.

Since 2017, the Chinese Communist Party has detained more than one million Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in internment camps across the Xinjiang region. This is a brutal, systematic effort erase ethnic, cultural, and religious identity in China. pic.twitter.com/WHK5VUDTjP — Department of State (@StateDept) July 1, 2020

After this, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left worriedly saying “stop using Xinjiang as a pretext to disrupt normal cooperation between Chinese and American companies.”

Pompeo has been spreading many lies on Xinjiang. The so-called issue of "forced labor" is pure fabrication. pic.twitter.com/j5yf4djtQV — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 3, 2020

In trouble over crackdown in Hong Kong

China has spread itself thin, with Britain taking on it’s brutal Hong Kong policy and offering citizenship to Hong Kong residents, and the US Congress approving a bill to impose sanctions on Chinese officials threatening Hong Kong’s limited autonomy.

China,



Your human rights abuses will not be tolerated.



Signed,



United States Congress#FreeHongKonghttps://t.co/g5arG8rBZR — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 2, 2020

In trouble with defence intelligence sharing against China

The trouble for Beijing is mounting as a result of it's brazen insult to international comity. Now, Japan is reaching out to expand cooperation in sharing defense intelligence with India, Australia and the U.K., potentially putting Chinese troop movements under the microscope.

In trouble with Russia over Vladivostok claims

China has been put in a tough spot even with countries like Russia. In what could be seen as global signalling, the Russian Embassy in India tweeted a video celebrating the 160th anniversary of the founding of Vladivostok.

🌞Good morning, #India!



🚢#OTD, 160 years ago, the Russian military post named #Vladivostok was set up in the Golden Horn Bay of the Sea of Japan. In May 1880, Vladivostok received the status of a city.



Full video ➡️ https://t.co/QM7cYyscCO pic.twitter.com/6yD4NJVFds — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) July 2, 2020

Significantly, Vladivostok was a piece of land once under Chinese control. It was founded following the humiliating defeat of imperial China in the second opium war of the 1860s. The tweet caused an uproar amongst the Chinese who tried to claim it was Chinese territory in the 19th century.

This “tweet” of #Russian embassy to #China isn’t so welcome on Weibo

“The history of Vladivostok (literally 'Ruler of the East') is from 1860 when Russia built a military harbor.” But the city was Haishenwai as Chinese land, before Russia annexed it via unequal Treaty of Beijing. pic.twitter.com/ZmEWwOoDaA — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) July 2, 2020

In trouble with Bhutan over territorial overreach

Seems like everyone is ready to stare China down, with Bhutan joining the list of countries miffed with China.

This time China attempted to block funding to Bhutan’s project in the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary by claiming it as its own territory at the 58th meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Council. This has triggered the Bhutanese government to issue a formal letter to the GEF Council strongly opposing China for questioning its sovereignty.

In trouble with the Japanese demanding Xi's visit be cancelled

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping may be left in an embarrassing position with lawmakers of Japan’s ruling party Liberal Democratic Party drafting a resolution calling for the cancellation of a state visit by him.

The anger seems to be palpable even amongst the ordinary public of Japan. Late last month, human rights activists were protesting against China at the Hachiko statue near Shibuya station in Tokyo.

Japan: Several human rights activists of various nationalities staged a demonstration against China at Hachiko statue near Shibuya station in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/zM0oz04379 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

In trouble as the potential emanator of COVID-19

With resolutions being passed at WHO meetings, and the US President Trump calling coronavirus, a “plague from China”, China appears to be on the backfoot. It seems to have gained the tag, world over, as the country responsible for a pandemic.

In trouble at the UNGA

In fact, the Chinese were left in an awkward spot even at the UN General Assembly. The UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande changed a key line on a resolution China tabled for the 75th anniversary of the international organisation.

The action came after 6 countries — India, US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand — opposed the attempt to inject Xi Jinping's much-publicised vision into the resolution. China had included the phrase "community with a shared future for mankind” which is known to be used by the Chinese President on multiple occasions while laying out his global vision.

All in all, the writing on the wall for China seems to be clear. It needs to halt its aggressive tactics and reign in its expansionist actions. The global enchantment with China is wearing-off, both economically and militarily. Wolf-warrior diplomacy at the cost of international comity will do the country no favours.

