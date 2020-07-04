Indian, Tibetian & Taiwanese Communities Protest Against China In NY's Times Square

Indian Americans staged peaceful protests in Times Square in New York City against China amidst growing tensions between the two nations post the clash alongside LAC in Galwan valley in New York City which led to the death of 20 Indian Army soldiers. The protestors held placards reading 'Boycott China', 'Stop Chinese Abuse', 'Stop Chinese Aggression', etc.

More intl protests

Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee called China a 'rogue', Communist nation and said, "I say it, rogue, because the way it is treating its own people in Hong Kong, it has been busy doing ethnic cleansing against the peace-loving people of Tibet. And now it is doing the same against the Muslims / Uyghurs in Xinjiang province of China."

The protests in New York take place a week after Indian Americans staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago.

Taiwanese Americans and Tibetians also joined the protests, asking for a boycott of China.

Galwan valley clash

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred when a violent faceoff took place last Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged.

Growing International support

Japan sought to expand its defense intelligence sharing to India, Australia and U.K. Shinzo Abe-led administration reportedly decided to include these three nations by amending its state secrets law which already covers US. This decision comes amid Japan's ongoing tiff with China over uninhabited Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in the Indo-Pacific sea, which has been administered by Japan since 1972. Reports state that by amending the states secret law, it will allow Japan to share data on Chinese troop movements as it gets harder for Japan to track China's activities in the region on its own. Moreover, reports stat that Japan is mulling to share intelligence with U.K., Australia, India and France, with which Japan has signed agreements, thus mandating both sides to keep classified defense information secret. Japan has participated in the India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercise every year since 2015.

