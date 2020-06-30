China: River Left Covered In Foam After 20 barrels of Detergent Spilled Accidentally

Due to several tons of laundry detergent spilled, a river in China turned into a bubble bath. According to video footage that emerged online, thick layers of bubbles covered the Shitou river that flows in Mei County of Baoji City, turning the water white on June 26. Further, adults and children were seen playing in the “milky river”.

According to state media reports, more than 20 barrels of detergent powder spilled in an accident after a semitrailer broke and boxes scattered due to which the laundry liquid flowed into the nearby river. County environmental officials reportedly said that four tonnes of industrial-use linear alkylbenzene sulfonic acid had accidentally got into the water, but the spillage would not affect the local water supply and that it was 'not harmful' adding that it would 'easily dissolve'.

However, as per local media reports, the officials denied that the locals or the adults were seen playing in the foamed river as they said the detergent can cause skin and eye irritations, at times, leading to serious burns. In a statement, authorities reportedly said the spill was traced back to a delivery lorry that met with an accident on the road and crashed, as a result of which, 145 drums - more than 28 tonnes - of the detergent that was loaded on it spread all across the road upstream, eventually making its way into the river.

Officials commenced widescale testing

As per the estimate, around two dozen barrels were broken and started to float downstream, submerging in the water, minutes later, forming a thick blanket of white foam. According to local reports, the officials commenced widescale testing of the water to ensure that it was safe for use and to assess the impact of danger to the marine ecosystem. The officials, however, declined to comment if there were any impacts on the local wildlife around the area. In a similar incident last month, a tractor-trailer in the US overturned that led to the spread of at least 40,000lbs of macaroni and cheese across the road. Piles of pasta scattered on the road in Nashville, Tennessee as people were seen watching in amazement.

(Image Credit: Unsplash/ Representative Image)