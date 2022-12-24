On Friday, US President Joe Biden signed the US National Defense Authorization Act into law. According to a report from Russia Today, US authorised $10 billion in "security assistance and fast track weapons procurement" to Taiwan. Responding to this, China has criticised the act by claiming that the it "hypes up" the China threat. It is unclear why China feels it has any right to comment on the capital allocation choices of a foreign government. The Chinese, for some reason, claim that the Act is a "provocation" against Beijing. China's foreign ministry has claimed that the act sends "wrong signal" to "separatist" forces who want Taiwan's independence.

US National Defense Authorization Act

The law also has sections that restrict federal agencies from acquiring products that contain semiconductors made by Chinese firms. The act provides a 4.6% pay increase for military and civilian personnel in the Department of Defense, as well as an additional $45 billion to counteract the effects of inflation and to more quickly implement the National Defense Strategy.

According to the US Department of Defense, it also authorizes funding for national security programs in the Department of Energy and the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, totaling $30.3 billion, and $378 million for other defense-related activities. To address inflation, the act includes $12.6 billion for inflation impacts on purchases and an additional $3.8 billion for inflation in military construction. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes $32.6 billion for Navy shipbuilding, an increase of $4.7 billion.

Funding under the NDAA will be used to build 11 ships

This funding will be used to build 11 ships, including three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, two Virginia-class submarines, and one each of Constellation-class frigates, San Antonio-class amphibious ships, John Lewis-class oilers, and Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ships. The act also calls for the construction of a third Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, with $2.2 billion allocated for this purpose. In addition to ships, the NDAA also funds the purchase of various aircraft, including 8 F-18E/F planes, 16 F-35C planes, 15 F-35B jets, and 12 CH-53K helicopters. It also includes funding for two additional V-22 Osprey aircraft, seven E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, and five KC-130J tanker aircraft. The act also funds the development of various unmanned aerial platforms, including the Triton and Stingray systems.