In His Christmas Address, Joe Biden Calls For Unity As America Has Become 'too Divided'

US President Joe Biden delivered the traditional “Christmas address” from the White House on Thursday afternoon. During his address, the POTUS urged for “unity” and “kindness”, wishing divided America a “fresh start”. In his address, the US President alluded to the growing animosities in US politics, the 80-year-old Biden called it a “poison” that has infected American politics. The US President also touched upon the devastation that was caused by the deadly pandemic. While talking about the impact of the pandemic, Biden said, “The pandemic has taken so much from us. We have lost so much time with one another. We have lost so many people — people we loved. Over a million lives lost in America alone. That’s a million empty chairs breaking hearts in homes all across the country."

However, Biden also assured the Americans that hope is still alive as America gets a hold of COVID -19. “Things are getting better. COVID no longer controls our lives. Our kids are back in school. People are back to work. In fact, more people are working than ever before," he said. In his address, Biden also called the current American politics “angry” and asserted that, “Our politics has gotten so angry, so mean, so partisan. And too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors; as Democrats or Republicans, not as fellow Americans. We’ve become too divided." The recent Christmas address came a day after the findings of the Jan 6. report became public, which narrated the wrongdoings of Trump and his allies.

‘Holiday season will drain the poison’, exclaimed Biden

The US President talked about the recent turbulent political climate the country is engulfed in, Biden exclaimed, “This holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another". He hoped that the Christmas season would bring a “fresh start” for America and wished for unity across the nation.

Urging people to spread kindness, the US President asserted his address by saying, "This Christmas, let’s be that — that helping hand, that strong shoulder, that friendly voice when no one else seems to care for those who are struggling, in trouble, in need. It just might be the best gift you can ever give."