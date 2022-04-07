Beijing Fumes At $95 Million US Arms Sale To Taiwan; Calls It 'violation Of Agreements'

The United States approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crores) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system.

Following this, China has opposed the Pentagon’s decision to increase arms deliveries to Taiwan and termed it a ‘violation of bilateral agreements’. Speaking about the newly announced deal, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the action by the US will disrupt peace in the region.

China on Wednesday expressed discontent with the US' decision to provide arms to Taiwan. Amid increasing tensions between the two countries, Chinese authorities expressed resolute protest over Pentagon’s intention to increase arms delivery to the region. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian urged the Pentagon to roll back the decision and cease any operation in the political unrest region.

Urging the US government to halt the move to provide arms support to Taiwan, the Chinese diplomat said, “Such actions by the US undermine Chinese-American relations and disrupt the peace in the Taiwan Strait," as cited by international media. He further claimed that China expresses ‘resolute protest and sharp discontent’ over the move.

According to the diplomat, the Xi Jinping-led Chinese administration consider the supplies of US arms to Taipei as a violation of bilateral agreements and termed it an infringement on China's national interests. He further asked the US government to cease conducting any military drills with Taiwan's participation.

US approves sale of air defense system worth $95 million to Taiwan

According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the package would comprise training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System.

The DSCA, in a statement, noted that this proposed sale is in accordance with United States law and policy, as stated in Public Law 96-8. It further added that by assisting Taiwan's ongoing efforts to upgrade its military forces and preserve a credible defensive capability, this proposed sale will also benefit the Joe Biden government's national, economic, and security interests.

Meanwhile, China, on Wednesday, warned Canada over the Taiwan situation and asked it to respect Beijing's interests. Speaking to his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cautioned that Beijing-Ottawa relations would suffer immensely if the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, referring to the West’s influence in the matter.

