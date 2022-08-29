CCP Cadres Write Open Letter To Target Xi Jinping's Personality Cult; Suggest Reforms

Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) leading cadres has shot a letter asking for reforms and greater responsibility in the existing workings of the party, while it also tries to challenge the personality cult that China's president Xi Jinping has been trying to build around himself. Notably, the three members of CPC although not holding senior party positions are old in age and are veteran party members still living in China, according to sources. The letter dated August 22 first appeared on a Twitter account on August 25, and was later picked up by non-mainstream Chinese media.

The letter basically makes two recommendations - the first is to scrap a sentence in the party constitution's General Outline section and the second asks for modifications in the appointment of the party committees, deputies and other position holders.

Recommendations for change in CCP workings

The first recommendation has its roots during the rule of Mao Zedong and the cultural revolution under him, which the letter says is no longer relevant. Accordingly, it asks for the removal of the party constitution’s General Outline section: "Party, government, military and civilian affairs, in the east, west, north, south, and the centre, the party leads everything," which was introduced in the constitution during Mao Zedong’s rule.

Secondly, the letter asks for changes in how the party committees are managed and controlled. They are currently having sweeping powers leading to an increased level of corruption. Moreover, pointing at the wrong manner of appointing deputies to the people’s Congress, the letter stated that the election should be done by the people’s Congress, however, the party committee has been arranging all the nominations of the deputies.

‘Party leads everything’ does not make sense

The letter goes on to say the phrase in the constitution ‘Party leads everything’ is not logical and does not make sense. Across various time periods, neither in China nor any other country has seen just one organisation being given the powers to ‘lead everything’.

The letter proposes to add the following section to the constitution, "All public powers must be legally authorised and operate in an open and transparent manner within their clearly defined power margins, responsibilities, and deadlines."

With an objective to rein in corruption and power politics, the letter suggests adding a section to, "Use strict systems, serious assessments, and strict rewards and punishments to stop the vicious atmosphere of competing for power and profits, buying and selling officials."

‘Expel cult of personality programme organisers’

Taking a strict stance towards party workers engaging in organising personal cult activities, the letter asks for strict action against such cadres. "The CCDI should promptly investigate and punish the planners and organisers of personal cult activities, and all party members and leading cadres who use their powers to engage in personality cult should be expelled from the party, and be dismissed from public office.”

Image: AP