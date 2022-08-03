China: 3 Killed & At Least 6 Wounded In Knife Attack At Kindergarten In Jiangxi Province

On August 3, in China, a stabbing incident at a kindergarten resulted in at least three killings and injuries to six. The incident was reported by Jiangxi police on the morning of August 3, on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. The post claims that a "gangster" who was dressed in a peaked cap and a mask broke into a private kindergarten in Anfu County.

After entering, the armed man killed three individuals and injured six others, The Daily Mirror UK reported. The victims' ages haven't been verified yet. The initial suspect, a local man named Liu Mouhui, 48, was identified by the authorities, according to the media agency.

Similar past incidents

According to the police, Mouhui is still at large after fleeing the scene of the crime, according to the Chinese media reports. Further, a man carrying a knife broke into a school in the Chinese city of Beiliu in April of last year. Police only released the 24-year-old man's last name, Zeng, after detaining him. Few details were provided by the authorities, but Hong Kong news organisations reported that he was divorcing his wife, who also worked there.

At least 40 people were hurt in a knife attack at a primary school in the same area the previous year. According to reports, at least 39 students and two staff members, including the headteacher, were hurt in June 2020 at a school in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang region. A security guard was reportedly arrested at the scene and was suspected of carrying out the attack. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred at the Wangfu Town Central Primary School at around 8.30 am local time with many of the students being preschoolers.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative