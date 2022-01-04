China: 5 Killed, 9 Missing Following Massive Landslide In Guizhou Province

Nearly five people have lost their lives, while nine others have been missing in a landslide that occurred in a construction site of the Bijie City in China's Guizhou Province, on Tuesday, according to local authorities. The Bijie's municipal authority stated that the tragic landslide happened about 7 p.m. on Monday, Xinhua reported. According to the media reports, eight individuals have been rescued as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Furthermore, three of the rescued victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition, whereas the death of the other five was verified. over 720 personnel from the emergency, fire, as well as public security agencies, have raced to the location to look for the missing individuals in the China construction site, as per Xinhua.

Landslides in China due to heavy rain

In addition to this, earlier in the month of October in 2021, three people were killed in a landslide prompted by heavy rains in northwest China's Shaanxi province. According to Xinhua, four people were trapped and buried after a landslide damaged a coal company's office building in Huangling County on October 6. Rescuers had pulled three of the trapped individuals out from the debris between 4.20 and 6.30 a.m. (local time) on December 6, two of whom later died in hospital. Further, later in the day, the last body of one trapped individual was discovered.

Furthermore, in the month of September, a landslide in the Sichuan province of southwestern China due to heavy rain has killed nearly two people. The landslide occurred in the early hours of September 26, as per Xinhua, trapped 62 people. As of 5 p.m., the emergency management agency in Ya'an, which covers Tianquan County, said 50 people had been rescued, with two deaths.

In August, severe rains in Hubei province, central China, killed nearly 21 people. According to The Guardian, Hubei's Emergency Management Bureau said that heavy rains caused power outages and landslides, causing damage to hundreds of homes and forcing the evacuation of about 6,000 people.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)