China Accuses Canada Of Spreading 'lies And Rumours' Over Uyghurs Treatment

China has accused Canadian parliamentarians of spreading “lies and rumours” over the human rights violation of Uyghur communities in Xinjiang region. A subcommittee of Canada’s parliament reportedly termed the atrocities on the ethnic minorities as “genocide” and called for human rights-related sanctions.

Citing population growth-related data on Uyghurs, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference that Beijing has repeatedly made its stern position clear on Xinjiang. He said that the sub-committee neglects the “political stability, economic growth, ethnic solidarity and social harmony” in Xinjiang.

“Its groundless statement is full of lies and rumours. This is blatant interference in China's internal affairs and reflects those Canadian individuals' ignorance and prejudice. China firmly deplores and rejects that,” he added, according to China’s foreign ministry website.

Zhao said that Xinjiang-related issues are not about human rights and the “genocide” in Xinjiang is “rumour” fabricated by some anti-China forces. He claimed that the Uyghur population in Xinjiang grew by 25 per cent from 2012 to 2018. The spokesperson further urged Canada to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, suggesting to “exercise caution” in its words and deeds.

Read: Canada's Trudeau Warns Of Snap Elections If Opposition Forms Investigative Committee

Read: China Justifies Its Envoy's Warning To Canada To Not To Grant Asylum To Hong Kong Nationals

Deteriorating relations

The strained relationship between China and Canada after the arrest of Huawei CFO has further deteriorated over Canada’s decision to grant refugee status of a Hong Kong couple who participated in pro-democracy protests last year. Canada had also accused China of engaging in “coercive diplomacy” by keeping two Canadian men hostage.

Last week, China warned Canada against granting asylum to Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, adding that it could jeopardise the “health and safety” of Canadians living in the semi-autonomous region. During a video conference, Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa, Cong Peiwu, urged Canada to not grant political asylum to “violent criminals”. He added that such asylum amounts to interference in China's domestic affairs and will embolden those “criminals.”

"So if the Canadian side really cares about the stability and the prosperity in Hong Kong, and really cares about the good health and safety of those 300,000 Canadian passport-holders in Hong Kong...you should support those efforts to fight violent crimes," Cong said.

Read: China Warns Canada Against Granting Asylum To Hong Kong Activists, Gets Strong Response

Read: China Rebukes Canada's 'coercive' Diplomacy Allegations, Calls For Release Of Huawei CFO