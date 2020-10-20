Canada's Trudeau Warns Of Snap Elections If Opposition Forms Investigative Committee

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party has touted the possibility of snap elections if the opposition went ahead with forming a body to examine corruption and conflict of interest against the PM. Trudeau and his family have been accused of favouring a charity while granting federal funds during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic. It was later revealed that his mother, brother and wife were paid heavily to appear at the events conducted by the organisation.

Opposition to probe scandal

In order to probe in the scandal, the opposition has touted the formation of a 15 member parliamentary club. It is expected that the motion for the committee's formation would be set in later this week. Retaliating against the same, Trudeau’s party warned that if the motion passes, then the country could see an early election.

Speaking at the house of commons, Pablo Rodriguez reiterated the “warning” saying that if the motion passes, then it would raise “serious questions” whether the House of Common continues to have “confidence” in the opposition, New Live Nation reported. He then touted the possible solution to the problem citing the formation of a 12 member committee with “the mandate to conduct hearings to examine and review all aspects of the government’s spending in response to the pandemic”. Unlike that of the opposition, this committee would have an equal number of Liberal Party members, even though the government has minority status in the House.

Read: China Accuses Canada Of Condoning Alleged Anti-China Remarks

Read: Indian-origin Man Arrested In Canada For Alleged Involvement In Transnational Telephone Scams

Read: Canada: 8-year-old Blind Boy Sees Stars, Planes First Time Post Gene Replacement Therapy

Read: Video: Nova Scotia Couple Ties Knot On US-Canada Border As Family Watches From Other Side

Separately, a report suggested that threats against Trudeau have risen considerably, especially after the charity scam came into light. Trudeau, who was re-elected as the country’s leader in December last year has received 100 threats more than the same period last year, the police reported.

Image: AP