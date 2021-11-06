China Accuses Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang Of 'inciting Hostility' Against Mainland

In a major retaliation, China imposed a ban on three Taiwan officials from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau on Friday. Accusing Taiwan Premier, Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun of 'inciting violence', Beijing sanctioned the leaders. The decision was announced by China's Taiwan Affairs spokesperson Zhu Fenglian adding that Beijing will sanction people a list of "stubborn secessionists" in accordance with the law, ANI reported quoting NHK world.

As per reports, the Taiwanese officials and their families and relatives will be prohibited from entering the mainland and two other countries. Additionally, the trio and sponsors and affiliates to them who are also on the said list will not be allowed to work on the mainland-based firms, NHK added. Companies and organisations associated with them will also be barred from making profits in China.

As per a report from Independent UK, Fenglian also added that the move was a clear "message" to Taiwan that "those who forget their ancestors, betray the motherhood and split the country, will never end well and will be spurned by the people and judged by history." She further stated that those trying to advocate for Taiwan's independence could also face criminal prosecutions and life imprisonment. The first-of-its-kind sanctions were slapped on the Taiwanese officials amid the escalating conflicts between Taiwan and China over Beijing's sovereign claims over the island nation.

Taiwan lambasts Beijing's move

Taiwanese Mainland Affairs Council sharply reacted to the sanctions imposed on the officials calling them "threats" to the country's independence. "We do not accept intimidation and threats from an autocratic and authoritarian region," the Council stated, as per NHK World. Taiwan also warned China of taking countermeasures if Beijing "tried to destroy Taiwan's democracy and freedom."

Tensions between China and Taiwan

Tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since October 1 after the former flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. This was followed by the latter's dependence on the US for military support. Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of 'reunification.' On the other hand, US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades, and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles.

Image: AP