China Accuses US Of Creating ‘imaginary Enemy’ To Divert Attention From Domestic Issues

Taking a confrontational tone amid strenuous US-China ties, a top Chinese diplomat accused the United States of creating an “imaginary enemy” to deviate attention from domestic issues and suppress Beijing. In rare high-level talks between the world’s two largest economies, state television quoted China’s vice foreign minister, Xie Feng, who said in a report on July 26 that the US is attempting to “reignite” the sense of national purpose by showcasing China as an “enemy.” America’s second-ranked diplomat, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in China’s northern city of Tianjin for face-to-face meetings with Feng.

While talks were underway, China’s state television quoted Xie saying, “The United States wants to reignite the sense of national purpose by establishing China as an 'imaginary enemy'," adding that the United States had mobilised its government as well as the society to suppress China.

"As if once China's development is suppressed, U.S. domestic and external problems will be resolved, and America will be great again, and America's hegemony can be continued,” he was quoted as saying.

Sherman to meet State Councillor, FM

Sherman is set to meet China’s State Councillor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later on Monday (local time). Her visit to China marks the first time that a senior US diplomat visited the Asian country under US President Joe Biden’s administration. As per reports, Sherman arriving in China was added late to an Asian itinerary that included stops in Japan, South Korea and Mongolia owing to wrangling over protocol between Beijing and Washington.

Ahead of Sherman’s arrival, on Saturday, Wang had warned that China would not accept the US taking a “superior" position in the relationship. Earlier on Friday, China imposed sanctions on former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross along with others. Sherman’s expected position during the talks would reportedly be that Washington welcomed competition with Beijing while level playing field and “guardrails” to prevent further conflicts.

The US government officials have been public about their criticism of the Chinese government’s policies on Hong Kong, Xinjiang. US Senate has also passed a bill earlier this month to ban imports from the remote western region citing forced Uyghur labour. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said that Sherman would be travelling to China “from a position of strength.”

