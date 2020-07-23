China Accuses US Of Opening Diplomatic Bags Twice Without Authorisation

Amid deteriorating Sino-US relations, China has accused the United States of opening its diplomatic bags without authorisation. According to Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, Finance Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the US authorities opened diplomatic bags in July 2018 and January 2020, violating China’s diplomatic dignity and security.

A diplomatic bag enjoys certain legal protections and is often used to carry official correspondence between the diplomatic mission and its home government or other diplomatic and consular entity. It has usually a tamper-proof seal which deters third parties to open or inspect it and has the diplomatic immunity from search or seizure under Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The United States is yet to respond to the fresh allegations, a day after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston following the indictment of two Chinese hackers. The US Justice Department charged two Chinese hackers of targeting intellectual property and confidential business information, including COVID-19 research.

The hackers working with Guangdong State Security Department allegedly hacked into the computer systems of hundreds of victim companies, governments, non-governmental organizations, and individual dissidents among others. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said in a statement that China has now taken its place, alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea, in the “shameful club of nations” that provide a safe haven for cybercriminals.

Warns US of 'necessary' actions

Wang had urged the United States to immediately reverse the decision, warning that China will otherwise “certainly” make legitimate and necessary reactions. He had called the order unprecedented and illegal under international law and accused the US of harassing Chinese diplomats and consular staff in America.

The spokesperson also warned the Chinese students living in the US to “be on guard” against arbitrary interrogations and detention. He went on to accuse the Trump administration of intimidating Chinese students and confiscating their personal electrical devices, and even detaining them without cause.

