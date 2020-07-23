Irate China 'getting bomb Threats'; Will Take 'firm Countermeasures' As US Shuts Consulate

In wake of a faceoff between Beijing and Washington over Trump administration's decision to shut the Chinese Consulate General in Houston, the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese diplomatic missions in America on Wednesday reminded Chinese students studying in the country to raise their safety awareness over the possibility of US authorities wantonly examining, harassing, confiscating private belongings and detaining them.

According to a report in CCP's mouthpiece Global Times, a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "In an emergency situation, Chinese students should seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions."

In a separate statement released on Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in the US said that America's demand asking it to 'abruptly close its Consulate General in Houston within 72 hours' is a "political provocation" unilaterally launched by the US side, which has seriously violated international law, basic norms governing international relations and bilateral consular agreements between the two countries.

"China strongly condemns and firmly opposes such an outrageous and unjustified move, which sabotages China-US relations. China will have to respond with legitimate and necessary actions," the Chinese Embassy said.

Meanwhile, Trump said that his administration does not rule out closing additional Chinese diplomatic missions in the country. America's decision came hours after Houston police and firefighters descended on the Houston consulate following witness reports that papers were being burned outside in open containers, the Houston Chronicle and two local TV stations reported, citing local police.

"As far as closing additional embassies, it's always possible. We thought there was a fire in the one we did close, I guess they were burning documents and papers. I wonder what that is all about," Trump said during a daily press briefing at the White House when asked if he planned to close more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country.

Reacting strongly to the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin termed it as an "unprecedented escalation and warned retaliatory measures. "China demands the US revoke the wrong decision. If the US went ahead, China would take necessary countermeasures, he warned. Wang also said the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US had received both explosives and death threats recently.

