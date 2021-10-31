China Accuses US Of Politicizing COVID Origin Research; Calls Report 'vested Agenda'

Slamming the latest reports of the United States on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, China on Sunday accused Washington of politicising the report to dent the global image of 'Dragon'. Beijing said that the latest report of the US was "unscientific" and has the potential to damage the global efforts in fighting the pandemic. Citing the earlier reports of the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the latest record was another series of lies presented by Washinton in its "so-called virus origin report."

"When the US intelligence agency released the so-called unclassified summary of assessment on COVID-19 origins in August, China made clear its firm opposition. A lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie," Wenbin said on October 31, Sunday.

What says COVID-19 origin report

According to him, the United States deployed its special services in the COVID research in order to invest its vested agenda against the Communist regime. "It can do more harm to the global scientific community in the field of COVID-19 origin research, undermine the international cooperation in fighting with the pandemic, and lead to more human casualties," Wenbin said.

It is worth mentioning that the statement from Beijing came after the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report on Friday in which they elaborated on two possible origins of coronavirus. According to the researchers, they stressed both the natural and laboratory-associated origin. Though the US intelligence community weighs both options plausible but does not believe that the deadly virus was developed as a biological weapon.

"The IC (intelligence community) assesses that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases arising in Wuhan, China in December 2019," the report said.

WHO yet to track down origin of COVID virus

Notably, most of the agencies involved in the research believe the virus probably was not genetically engineered, but two also believed that there was not sufficient evidence to make an assessment either way. It is worth mentioning the World Health Organisation (WHO) has visited Wuhan-- the epicentre of the virus-- several times, but could not figure out the exact place of origin. Also, the world health agency failed to calculate how the lethal virus spread all over the world that killed millions of people all over the world since it was detected for the first time in 2019. Earlier this month, WHO had launched an expert group to study the origins of new pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/Pixabay)