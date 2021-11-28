China Asks Its Nationals In Solomon Islands To Strengthen Security Precautions

As violent protests erupted in the Solomon Islands, the Chinese Embassy asked its citizens to beef up security precautions till the ongoing turmoil gets calm, reported ANI quoting Global Times. According to the report, an employee at the Chinese Embassy told the state-run media outlet that the situation in the Solomon Islands has shown some signs of easing but added to keep the precautions till the next order. Notably, the order from the Chinese Embassy came after violence erupted in the capital of the Solomon Islands due to concerns about the country’s increasing links with China. In addition, American broadcaster Voice of America (VOA) said that the people of the Island also protested over their decade-old demand related to ethnicity, corruption and disputes over the government's move to enhance ties with China.

Though the protest started receding in the last 24 hours, the authorities found three bodies in a burned-out building. Subsequently, the local authorities imposed a curfew in the capital Honiara. It is worth mentioning that the curfew was announced following a 36-hour lockdown ordered by the embattled Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare ended on Friday. According to Global Times, the protestors targeted parliament, Chinese businesses and other buildings in the Pacific nation's capital, Honiara. Meanwhile, the Chinese media outlet claimed that the Beijing officials are holding meetings with the Solomon Islands in order to address the issue at the earliest. While addressing a virtual press conference, Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for soaring violence and unrest among the local people of the country.

Chinese interference Solomon Islands politics

However, he did not mention the name of the foreign country he was pointing fingers at. Besides, the Island police, the Prime Minister has also urged Australia and Papua New Guinea to deploy their security forces to keep the situation under control. Experts say that the unrest has deep roots and is threatening to topple Sogavare's government. "It is not foreign policy per se, but I think this diplomatic switch has fed into those pre-existing grievances and in particular the sense that the Chinese have interfered in politics in the Solomon Islands, that Chinese money has somehow fostered corruption, has distorted the way politics works in the Solomon Islands," former Australian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands James Batley was quoted as saying by VOA.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)