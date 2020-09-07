China Says 'no Details On Abduction' After Indian Army Dials PLA About 5 Arunachal Teens

In a disheartening development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said that China had no details to release about the alleged 'abduction' of five teens from India's Arunachal Pradesh by its Army, as per Beijing mouthpiece Global Times. Moreover, Lijian maintained that China did not recognise 'Arunachal Pradesh' alleging it to be a part of China's south Tibet region. Indian Army had contacted the Chinese PLA about the abduction on Sunday, as informed by Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju.

Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju assures 'Indian Army contacted PLA' on 'abduction' of 5 teens

China: 'No details on abduction'

China has never recognized so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region, and we have no details to release yet about question on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region: Chinese FM spokesperson Zhao Lijian pic.twitter.com/PqFdV5zp60 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 7, 2020

Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal

Five teens kidnapped by PLA from Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh police launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military, a senior official said on Saturday. The alleged incident occurred on Friday in the Nacho area of the district, their families said. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed the police.

Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - belonging to the Tagin community. Their family members living at district headquarters Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army. The families urged the authorities to take steps to bring them back. Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that a befitting reply must be given to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for the incident.

In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon line. While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said. After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by the Chinese Army.

EAM S Jaishankar addresses LAC faceoff, says 'China has not gained from incursions'

Indo-China LAC faceoff

This development comes amid the ongoing Indo-China faceoff since April at Ladakh's LAC. Over several rounds of Indo-China talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC, while India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. While China has retreated from Galwan Valley, they are currently around Finger 5 area near the Pangong Tso Lake, with large troops and equipment in the 5-km stretch from Finger 5 to 8. India has insisted on complete 'disengagement and de-escalation' of troops and return to status quo in April. 20 jawans were martyred on June 5-6 amid a violent face-off between Indo-China troops at LAC's Galwan Valley.

Bihar CM says state has enough arrangements for COVID; flags off Bihar polls campaign