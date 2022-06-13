China Avers 'Taiwan Independence' Forces And US Support 'biggest Threat In Taiwan Strait'

In a recent development, China has claimed that the most serious threat to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait is the persistent separatist activities by the "Taiwan independence" forces, as well as the United States' support for such activities. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Monday, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, claimed that the US regularly deploys military aircraft and warships in the South China Sea, and its "reconnaissance aircraft have successfully electronically impersonated civil aircraft from other countries."

"A US nuclear-powered submarine even hit an 'uncharted seamount' there," Wenbin claimed.

The Chinese spokesperson further stated that "militarisation" and "endangering freedom of navigation" appear to be more appropriate when describing the actions of the United States. "We urge the US to match its deeds with words and stop creating division and confrontation," Wenbin saif. According to him, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions do not authorise any country to deploy military or undertake surveillance activities in waters or airspace under another country's sovereignty.

China has sovereign rights & jurisdiction over Taiwan Strait: Official

Meanwhile, Liu Xiaoming, China's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, has also echoed Wenbin's sentiments, claiming that China has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait. "At the same time, it respects the lawful rights of other countries in relevant waters. "There is no legal basis of 'international waters' in the international law of the sea," Xiaoming stated. According to him, when certain nations refer to the Taiwan Strait as "international waters," they actually make a false claim in order to create a pretext for manipulating Taiwan-related problems and endangering China's sovereignty and security.

China expresses displeasure over latest US arms package for Taiwan

Notably, the Chinese side has often expressed its discontent with the United States, which has repeatedly expressed its support for Taiwan. Recently, US President Joe Biden indicated that his administration would take all necessary measures to defend Taiwan if China intends to invade the island country.

Earlier on June 10, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and held their first face-to-face meeting. During the meeting, the Chinese Defence Minister expressed his displeasure over the latest US arms package for Taiwan and warned of a possible conflict over the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

