China-backed Mega Project In Myanmar Rapidly Turning Into Human Trafficking Hub: Report

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Myanmar, human rights activists are concerned about the rising human trafficking cases after obtaining reports that the Shwe Kokko New City in Karen State, southeast Myanmar, has turned into a major hub for the crime. According to The Irrawaddy news website, the town, which claims to be a Special Economic Zone and is home to several Chinese-owned enterprises, is governed by the Karen Border Guard Force, a branch of the Myanmar military, and is located on the banks of the Moei River, just across from Thailand.

Further, as per the online magazine The Diplomat, the majority of human trafficking victims in the area are from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos. They are detained and made to work as online scammers for organised crime groups. Mandarin or Cantonese-speaking people make up a sizable portion of the trafficking population and are required to work nonstop for the nefarious syndicates.

Is Shwe Kokko New City a part of BRI project?

In Shwe Kokko New City, the existence of casinos and nightclubs in the region has attracted numerous Chinese investors, employees, and tourists. Besides this, certain sources claimed that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of China includes Shwe Kokko New City, according to The Irrawaddy. Beijing, however, has refuted that and dissociated itself from the Special Economic Zone, which is worth nearly USD 15 billion.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar stated on Facebook in August 2020 that Shwe Kokko "is a third-country investment and has nothing to do with the Belt and Road Initiative." While disputing that assertion, The Diplomat stated citing a 2017 article from China's state-run Xinhua news agency that the Shwe Kokko project is a significant part of the BRI.

As per the Xinhua report, the Shwe Kokko Special Economic Zone was being built by the state-owned company China Metallurgical Group Corporation. Furthermore, The Irrawaddy quoted an Asia-Pacific High-Level Conference on BRI Cooperation, which took place in Beijing in June 2021. At this summit, when U Wunna Maung Lwin, the junta's foreign minister, was present, China assured member nations that it will continue funding BRI infrastructure projects despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

She Zhijiang, Shwe Kokko's supervisor and the head of the Yatai International Holding Group, was detained by Thai officials in August. She Zhijiang is wanted internationally for allegedly operating an illicit online casino, ANI reported. He has also reportedly participated in lottery schemes in the Philippines and Cambodia, according to many media reports. She Zhijiang had been evading from the Chinese authorities since 2012. He is currently being extradited to China, according to Thai authorities.

