China Backs WHO, Slams US' Decision To Withdraw From UN Body

China on July 8 defended the World Health Organisation (WHO) and slammed the United States for withdrawing from the global health body after accusing it of siding with Beijing during the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a daily media briefing said that the US's decision to withdraw from the WHO is another example of Washington's unilateralism and breaching contract. Zhao Lijian further added that WHO is the most professional international health organization.

Just another example of upholding unilateralism and pulling out from international organizations and treaties by the U.S.

pic.twitter.com/VCG4qPEhgi — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 8, 2020

The United States on July 6 sent a formal notification to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informing of its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, which is due to take effect next year on July 6. US President Donald Trump has been repeatedly criticising WHO for it's 'mishandling' of the pandemic and for allegedly siding with China during the crisis. Donald Trump has accused the global health body of covering up for Beijing and playing on the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

'Will cripple global efforts'

Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the World Health Organisation last month and formally notified the United Nations this Monday. The decision has garnered both global and internal criticism, including from the leaders of the Democratic Party, who say that WHO is coordinating the global fight against COVID-19, and withdrawing at such a juncture will cripple the efforts. According to reports, the United States will have to clear all its dues before leaving WHO officially, which stands at $200 million currently.

