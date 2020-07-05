WHO Halts Hydroxychloroquine & Combination Of HIV Drug Trials Among COVID-19 Patients

The World Health Organisation on June 4 revealed that it was halting the trials of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and combination of HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir, which are aimed at finding a vaccine or treatment for the deadly coronavirus. According to reports, the WHO decided to stop testing these drugs after they did not show an improvement in the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.

Drugs found to be ineffective

WHO in a statement said, "These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalised COVID-19 patients when compared to the standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect."

WHO also reported at least 212,326 new cases of coronavirus globally in 24 hours. The international health agency added that it had recorded 5,134 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 has infected about 11,141,020 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 527,00 mark according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported 2,817,620 positive coronavirus cases and more than 129,575 deaths.

Read: Street Vendors Protest Coronavirus Lock-down In Mexico City

Read: Macon Film Festival On Despite Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus first appeared in China late last year and the country has been heavily criticised for its role in allegedly keeping the origin and pandemic potential of COVID-19 a secret from the world. While it is believed that the virus originated at a wet market in Wuhan, some leaders opine that the virus was manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory.

Read: United States Reports More Than 50,000 COVID-19 Cases Third Day In A Row

Read: WHO Expects Results From COVID-19 Drug Trials In 2 Weeks, Says Dr Tedros Adhanom

COVID-19 drug trials in 2 weeks

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on June 3 said that results from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients can be expected soon. According to reports, the WHO was conducting clinical trials for drugs that will be effective in treating COVID-19 and has recruited over 5,000 patients spanning over 39 countries.

As per reports, the Director-General has claimed that preliminary results can be expected in the next two weeks. Reportedly, the Solidarity Trial started out in five parts looking at possible treatment approaches to COVID-19: the first is standard care of the infected patient, the second is a drug called remdesivir, the third involves testing the viability of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug which was championed by US President Donald Trump. the fourth is the testing of the HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir and the last stage involves combining lopinavir/ritonavir with interferon.

(Image credit: AP)