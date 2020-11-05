China Bans Entry Of Non-Chinese Nationals From UK, Belgium Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19

Beijing on November 4 announced a ban on entry of British nationals into China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban would also apply to those currently holding a valid visa or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy in the country said that it will no longer issue a certified health declaration form to non-Chinese nationals in the United Kingdom. The move comes amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the United Kingdom and a large chunk of Europe.

'Suspension is temporary'

"Entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy, or C visas will not be affected. Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulates. Entry by non-Chinese nationals in the UK with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected. The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19," the Chinese Embassy in the UK informed.

Beijing has also barred arrivals from Belgium, India, and the Philippines in order to safeguard against cross-border transmission. Meanwhile, Chinese and foreign nationals heading to China from or via Belgium, are required to take nucleic acid and IgM anti-body tests and then apply for a certified health declaration form before boarding the flight. "It is recommended that passengers bounding for China avoid transiting via Belgium," the Embassy in Belgium said.

Europe is currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic raging havoc across the region with several countries reimposing lockdowns to block the spread. The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated from China, has infected over 48 million people and has killed 1.23 million worldwide.

