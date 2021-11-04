China Bans Local Tibetan Language Classes In Qinghai Province, Imposes Mandarin

Among the injustices faced by minorities in China, the Communist government has now imposed another mandate. It has ordered the educational institute to stop offering learning in the Tibetan language, Radio Free Asia reported citing a source. According to the media reports, Chinese authorities in Qinghai province have banned 'informal' Tibetan language classes that children attend outside their schools.

Beijing bans local Tibetan language classes

The latest order also warned the violators to get ready for 'serious legal consequences and punishment'. "No individual or organization is allowed to hold informal classes or workshops to teach the Tibetan language during the winter holidays when the schools are closed".

"This is an attempt to wipe out the Tibetan language," the source added.

It has also asked the educational institutes to teach subjects like Maths and science in the Chinese language only. "Subjects are already being taught in Chinese in all the elementary schools, and except for formal classes in the Tibetan language itself, all other subjects will gradually be taught in Chinese too," the source was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

"The government ban on these informal Tibetan language classes violates the basic rights of Tibetans," said a researcher named Nyiwoe at the Dharamsala, India-based Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, speaking to RFA.

China to impose Mandarin medium education on Tibetan Classes

Earlier in September, two Chinese authorities detained two Tibetan students who 'opposed' Beijing's plan to impose the use of the Chinese language. The students-- Gyuldrak and Yangrik-- were protesting against imposing the Chinese language as the only medium of instruction in Tibetan schools. The two 19-year-old students have drawn police attention by speaking on the social media platform against a Chinese policy mandating, beginning in September, that all classes in local schools be taught only in Chinese, Radio Free Asia informed.

In October, the Communist government directed the Buddhist monasteries in Tibet to translate classroom texts from Tibetan into Mandarin. The Communist government also directed the monks and nuns to embrace the Chinese language for conversation instead of their native language, reported Radio Free Asia. "This policy is just an ignorant power play by the Chinese government," said Radio Free Asia, quoting a Tibetan Buddhist scholar, who added that "the question now is, who will translate these Buddhist texts, and what kind of job will they be able to do?"

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)