China Cancels 90% Flights In View Of Typhoon In-Fa; Asks Citizens Not To Step Out

As Central Weather Bureau issued a warning as Typhoon In-Fa is approaching Taiwan and the other coastal provinces, the authorities have cancelled almost 90 per cent of flights and advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary stepping out of their homes. The streets were already heavily flooded and people were left stranded in apartments, offices, houses and rural homes in dozens of cities and towns. The significant directions from the authorities come after Henan province has witnessed a deadly flood that claimed the lives of at least 58 people and left millions homeless.

Meteorological department advises citizens to avoid unnecessary movement

The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has forecasted that Typhoon In-Fa could hit the coast of Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon or evening. It warned the citizens to stay indoors as the storm could blow with the speed of 155 kph (95 mph) with gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph) as it moved northwest away from Taiwan. It also warned the large container to avoid venturing into the sea. Earlier on Friday, large container ships were evacuated from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centres.

China floods claim a loss of about $10 billion

The state media also reported that the train service in parts of the Yangtze River Delta region around Shanghai will be suspended from Saturday to Thursday. The reports also said that Zhengzhou claimed a loss of about $10 billion due to the flood. Still, the city continues to drain inundated areas and cart away damaged vehicles and household items.

President Xi Jinping directs authorities to prioritise people's safety

Describing the devastating situation as "very severe", President Xi Jinping said that the government has directed the authorities to prioritise people's safety and property during the evacuation of the areas submerged due to floods. He said more than one lakh people have been transported to safer places from Zhengzhou with the help of over a thousand emergency personnel deployed to assist in the effort. There were several areas where power outages have been reported due to heavy showers. Social media users also shared images showing the first floor of a hospital completely submerged in water.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)