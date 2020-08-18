China's CanSino Says Enrollment For Phase 3 Trials Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Hasn't Begun

China’s CanSino Biologics, on August 18, said that it had not yet started enrolling participants for the third phase trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-nCOV. Last month, the vaccine company had revealed that it was in talks with Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch the last phase of the trial for its vaccine candidate. However, Petrovax, a Russian pharmaceutical company recently confirmed that it would be running the final trials in Russia.

The study for phase three had already begun on Aug 14, the Russian state register revealed. According to reports, at least 625 people are expected to be recruited to test the safety and effectiveness of the drug. However, CanSino said that it was currently working with several nations to start phase three trials as soon as possible. “As at the date of this announcement, enrolment of phase III clinical trial has not started,” it said.

Country's first patent vaccine

China had previously approved the vaccine for use by its military after early and mid-stage trials, and further late-stage trials are being lined up for Mexico and Saudi Arabia. On August 18, the vaccine, which is developed jointly by the military's research unit and CanSino Biologics, was also granted patent. "The adenovirus vector vaccine candidate was found to be safe and able to trigger an immune response in the first and second stages of clinical trials," reported state-sponsored media China Daily. As per the patent document published on the website of the National Intellectual Property Administration, the application for the newly issued patent was submitted on March 18, and was approved on Aug 11, China Daily reported.

Back on June 29, CanSino Biologics stated that the clinical trials of the vaccine proved to be safe and apparently, even efficient. According to an international media agency, Ad5-nCoV is one of the eight vaccine candidates that are currently being developed by the China-based firms while the global deaths have surpassed 7 lakh. It was also the first vaccine to enter first-stage clinical trials in China back in March at the onset of the global outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Image credits: PTI