China Claims 'chief Arsonist US' Wants Prolonged Ukraine Conflict, Likens It To Taiwan

China on Thursday, August 11 claimed that Washington has been seeking to prolong the conflict in Ukraine "as much as possible" in order to weaken Russia's combat capabilities by supplying weapons. China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, in an interview with state-affiliated Tass stated that the US had initiated “five rounds of NATO’s eastward expansion, and directed the colour revolution in Ukraine in order to drive Russia into a corner' in terms of security.” Beijing's official furthermore labelled the United States as the “initiator and chief arsonist of the Ukraine crisis.”

China slams US for 'exhausting and crushing Russia'

Zhang slammed the US for imposing “unprecedented” sanctions on Moscow to trash its economy, as well as supplying advanced weapons that Ukrainian forces were now using to target the Russian-occupied territories. Biden administration's strategy is aimed at “exhausting and crushing Russia” eventually, he said. He then likened the Ukrainian conflict with US' recent scalation around self-administered Taiwan.

Zhang noted that the US is “flexing its muscles” by bringing the military to China’s doorstep, also condemning US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island. He slammed the US for sponsoring “various anti-China groups, and has now openly crossed all borders on the issue of Taiwan."

US is pursuing the same regional goals against China as it did against Russia by flaring the Ukraine war in order to “hinder the development and rise of China, interfere in its internal affairs and to exhaust and contain it with the help of war and sanctions," China’s ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui stressed. He accused Washington of "destroying international rules and causing instability and uncertainty the world over." According to the Chinese official, Washington’s "hegemony and reliance on force are the “greatest challenge to progress and the peaceful development of human civilization."

"Today’s China is not the China of one hundred years ago, which was poor and weak, and let others decide its fate," Beijing's ambassador to Russia asserted, adding that US has voilated the principle of ‘One China' that it made commitment to, previously.

Zhang thanked Russia for speaking out against US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan along with “more than a hundred countries and international organizations.” He hailed the ties between Russia and China as reaching their “best period in history.”