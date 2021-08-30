In the latest move by China to further increase its authority on what it considers to be its own territorial waters, Beijing on August 29 notified new maritime rules warranting foreign vessels. Ships carrying radioactive materials, bulk oil, chemicals and a host of other supplies will now have to report the details of the cargos to China, on entering its waters. These latest rules by the Chinese government are expected to further escalate the tensions with other nations if Beijing continues to enforce them because it claims almost the entire South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

Recently, the United States and its allies have been conducting its expeditions to challenge China’s claims that go against international law. America’s drills in the Asian waters are also an attempt to assert the freedom of navigation. China claims the entire 1.3 million square-mile South China Sea as its own sovereign territory and has been criticised for building military bases on artificial islands in the regions which are separately claimed by other nations including Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

As per the notice from China’s maritime safety authorities, which was reportedly issued over the weekend, operators of submersibles, nuclear vessels, along with ships carrying radioactive materials, carrying bulk oil, chemicals, liquefied gas among other toxic and harmful substances, are required to report detailed information upon visiting the territorial waters.

Apart from the said vessels, even ships that might endanger the maritime traffic safety of China prescribed by the laws should adhere to the latest regulations. As per Chinese state media, Global Times, the new rules will take effect from September 1 according to the notice from Maritime Safety Administration. The vessels mentioned in the notice should report the name, call sign, current position and next port of call and estimated time of arrival.

Chinese exports say new rules would increase security

Chinese experts told Global Times that according to them, the new maritime regulations indicate ramped up efforts by the country to safeguard the national security at the sea. As per reports, the reference to submersible refers to the spy devices which were discovered by the Chinese fisherman along the coastline of China. The state media quoted Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, said that the latest announcement reveals China’s vow to regulate the rights of foreign vessels within its claimed territorial waters.

However, the time of the notification came just days after China raised concerns over the passage of a United States Navy warship and Coast Guard cutter through the waters between China and Taiwan. On Friday, USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and Coast Guard cutter Munro sailed through the Taiwan strait as the country moves to increase its presence in Asia. Chinese Defence Ministry protested against the move and ‘strongly condemned’ the exercise.

The United States Coast Guard has been ramping up its presence in Asia. Meanwhile, Chinese coast guards patrol near the disputed islands which are claimed by both Chinese and other governments in the South and East China Seas. The US and Taiwan coast guards even held talks this month after both nations signed a cooperation agreement in March. The accord prompted China’s criticism.

(With PTI inputs)

IMAGE: AP