China Concerned Over ‘chaos’ Of Information, Orders 'rectification' Of Mobile Browsers

China’s top cyberspace regulator has announced a “rectification” of Chinese mobile internet browsers, highlighting concerns over the “chaos” of information online. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that the companies operating mobile browsers have been given a deadline of November 9 for examination and rectification of problems.

CAC said in a statement that the mobile browsers have been engaged in news information services in violation of regulations and have become an amplifier for the “dissemination of chaos” by “self-media”. The regulator stated that eight mobile browsers with greater influence, including Huawei and UC browser, will be included in the first batch of lists.

“Centralized rectification will take multiple measures, address both symptoms and root causes, and focus on solving three prominent problems,” CAC said.

'Pertinent problems'

Elaborating on the three issues, the top cyber authority said that the first problem involves illegal collection and editing of news information by “self-media” to distort and misinterpret economic and people’s livelihood policies. It added that publishing “bad information” that violates the core values ​​of socialism, such as celebrity gossip and entertainment gossip will also be tackled.

“The centralized rectification and special supervision put forward clear rectification requirements and specific standards for mobile browsers, including the prohibition of publishing Internet news information compiled and edited by "self-media" in violation of regulations,” CAC added.

The regulator has ordered the firms to establish the responsibility of editor-in-chief and improve content review management standards. The companies have also been asked to take effective measures to prevent problems that disrupt the order of network transmission. After the completion of the self-examination and rectification, CAC will inspect and evaluate the situation.

“After the rectification, mobile browsers that still have outstanding problems will be severely dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations until the related business is banned,” the statement read.

