US Approves Potential Sale Of 100 Harpoon Anti-ship Missiles To Taiwan Amid China Threat

The United States has approved the potential sale of 100 Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taiwan, a day after China announced its decision to impose sanctions on entities involved in arms sale to the self-governing island. The US State Department said on October 26 that the potential sale of Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems (HCDS) and related equipment has a value of up to $2.37 billion.

The State Department formally notified Congress about the proposed sale of up to 100 HCDS, which includes 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles and four RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Exercise Missiles. The department said in a statement that the proposed sale serves the national, economic, and security interests of the US by supporting Taiwan’s efforts to modernise its armed forces.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region,” the statement read.

In May, the self-governing island revealed had revealed that it is planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the rising threat from China. Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping told the parliament that Taiwan, as part of its military modernisation efforts, plans to purchase land-based Boeing-made Harpoon missile which will serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.

After the formal notification, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry welcomed the US decision to help strengthen the defence capabilities in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances. Washington had declassified the six key foreign policy principles, also known as Six Assurances, to underline continued US support for Taiwan even after ending formal diplomatic ties.

China to sanction US companies

Last week, the United States confirmed the potential sale of three weapons systems, including missiles and artillery, that could have a total value of $1.8 billion. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian "strongly condemned" the decision and said that Beijing will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), and Raytheon for selling arms to Taiwan.

“Once again we urge the United States to strictly observe the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués and stop selling weapons to Taiwan or having any military ties with it," Zhao told a regular press conference.

