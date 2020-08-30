China conducts two 'regular' military drills in South China Sea

Despite attracting international flak, China recently launched two sets of military drills in the waters off country’s east coast. The drills, conducted in Bohai and Yellow seas come despite Beijing being warned about show of power in the controversial sea. However, Chinese experts have dubbed it as "regular drills" meant to boost the confidence of Chinese people in their communist government.

'Simulating wartime attack'

Ni Lexiong, a shanghai based Military expert speaking to South China Morning Post said that the drills had the practical purpose of "simulating both wartime attack and defence", should be there a conflict to unify Taiwan by force. Meanwhile, Dao Dmaing, an associate professor at Renmin University's National Academy of Development and strategy told the state broadcaster that the exercises were meant to boost public confidence and intimidate US and Taiwan. "Although these drills do not target any specific country, in the face of power that is challenging our sovereignty and security, such drills can make the enemy yield without the use of arms.”

This comes just a day after, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono reiterated their commitment to maintaining a 'rules-based order' in the East and South China Sea. An official statement from the US Department of Defence stated that Esper hosted Kono in Guam where both the leaders acknowledged the strength of the US-Japan alliance and held high-level talks to boost and expand bilateral defence cooperation.

As per ANI, the statement said, "Secretary Esper and Minister Kono exchanged views on their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary expressed serious concern regarding Beijing's decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong, as well as coercive and destabilising actions vis-a-vis Taiwan".

(with inputs from ANI)

Image credits: AP