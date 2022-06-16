As the global concerns over China’s expansionism continue, Beijing has stoked a fresh controversy by constructing a new airport in the Xinjiang region. Raising questions such as “it is defence? attack? development? or something else”, China completed the construction of the high-altitude dual-use (military and airfield) in Tashkurgan in the Xinjiang region, according to Investigative Journalism Reportika.

Tashkurgan Airport has become one of China’s highest airports and also the first high plateau airport in Xinjiang. It is 3,258 metres above sea level. Reportedly, the airport is expected to be fully operational in July 2022.

“China completed construction of high-altitude dual-use (#military n #airfield) in #Tashkurgan #Xinjiang region. It is 1st high plateau airport in Xinjiang #Uyghur Region. The airport is expected to fully open in July 2022. Defence? – Attack? – Development? or something else,” tweeted Investigative Journalism Reportika.

Xi signed a new order on military, triggering concern

The reports of competition at the Tashkurgan Airport came after Chinese President Xi Jinping signed new rules pertaining to the “non-war” military operations of its troops which allow the army to undertake “special military operations” abroad. Just weeks after Beijing penned a security pact with the Solomon Islands, Investigative Journalism Reportika (IJ Reportika). The report also stated that Beijing may be preparing to invade the self-ruled democratic island Taiwan under the veil of “special operation”.

The new rule signed by Xi came into effect on June 15, reported state media without mentioning the full details of the order. In a brief report on Monday, Xinhua had stated that the new order “mainly systematically regulates basic principles, organisation and command, types of operations, operational support, and political work, and their implementation by the troops”.

Moreover, the document reportedly has six chapters and the stated aims are “maintaining national sovereignty … regional stability and regulating the organization and implementation of non-war military operations,” the report said.

The latest developments come in the backdrop of China repeatedly increasing its authoritativeness over Taiwan. Even though the island has never been governed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) nor formed part of the People’s Republic of China, Beijing insists that Taiwan is its own “breakaway province”.

Most recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is leading his country against Russia’s “special” military operation for more than 100 days, called for a diplomatic solution to the threat of military action in the Taiwan Strait. He used the example of Ukraine, which is torn apart by the Moscow-Kyiv war, and called on the world to “always support any preventive action,” and urged for diplomatic solutions to prevent war. Zelenskyy made the remarks on Taiwan at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

Image: AP