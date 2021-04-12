China Covid-19 Vaccines' Have Low Efficacy, Admits Top Centre For Disease Control Director

China's top health official admitted that the COVID-19 vaccine of China is not effective and it does not have high protective rate against the virus.. The Country's Centers for Disease Control director George Gao said that the efficacy of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines is "not high". He further added that the vaccine may require improvement.

Efficacy of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

CDC director George Gao while addressing a conference in the southwestern city of Chengdu said that China is "formally considering" options to change its vaccines. The statement from the CDC director came after Beijing has distributed millions of doses to other countries even though pharmaceutical companies have not given detailed clinical data. Gao further said that they are thinking about ways to solve the problem of increasing the efficacy of vaccines. He said that the administration was considering adjusting the dosage or increase the number of doses. Another possibility that they were thinking over was mixing vaccines made with different technologies, reported ANI quoting Washington Post. As per reports, three Chinese firms have produced COVID-19 vaccines but none have revealed the details about the result of phase 3 trials.

Varied efficacy rates of Sinovac

Meanwhile, Chinese COVID-19 vaccine maker Sinovac has recommended longer intervals between two doses of vaccine, reported The Associated Press. The statement comes after the top CDC's top official admitted about the efficacy rate of the vaccine. Amidst China's constant effort to push its Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in other nations, and debates on the efficacy, public reports on its effectiveness have been inconsistent, which the Chinese firm says has been caused by the variations in methodology. China started the emergency use of its vaccine in July last year. Back in January, the Sinovac shot had also shown four different efficacy rates during clinical trials ranging from over 91 to 50 per cent.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: AP)