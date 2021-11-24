China Criticises Biden For Inviting Taiwan To Democracy Summit, Calls It America's Mistake

In the latest dent to US-China relations, Beijing has accused Washington of “a mistake” in inviting Taiwan to participate in a democracy summit alongside 109 other democratic governments for a summit. China’s response came after Taiwan was included in the list of participants for next month’s upcoming Summit for Democracy, published by the US State Department on Tuesday. While Taiwan has never been ruled by China, it has continued to claim the democratic self-ruled island as its own ‘breakaway province’.

The inaugural gathering by the United States is reportedly considered to be a test of American President Joe Biden’s commitment that he would return the country to asserting leadership on the global stage against authoritarian forces such as China and Russia. It is pertinent to note that while Taiwan is included in the list of more than 100 nations, China and Russia have been excluded from the summit set to take place for 9 to 10 December.

Reacting to the US move, as per The Global Times, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian on Wednesday said that the inclusion of the island was a “mistake”. She reportedly also said that Beijing “firmly opposes to nay official interaction between the island and the US.” In a news conference, Zhu also reportedly called for the US to stick to ‘one China’ principle and the three joint communique.

Biden’s invite for Taiwan came as China significantly stepped up its pressure on the nations to reduce the independent relations that the island is building with the rest of the world. While China has opposed any separate relation-building with Taiwan, the self-ruling island has said that Beijing has no say in it.

Taiwan thanks the Biden administration

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed US President Joe Biden administration's decision to include Taiwan and expressed gratitude. It also informed that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office Representative, Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao and Digital Minister Audrey Tang will be flying to the United States at the inaugural event of global forces “for good”. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry noted “We’re stronger together.” However, Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously said that those in Taiwan who seek independence and such supporters in the US, were “playing with fire”, reported Xinhua.

Many thanks to @POTUS for inviting #Taiwan to attend the Summit for Democracy. @TECRO_USA Rep. @bikhim & Digital Minister @audreyt will fly the flag🇹🇼 for the country & its 23.5 million people at the #US'🇺🇸 inaugural gathering of global forces for good. We're #StrongerTogether! https://t.co/HmIaVngQEc — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 24, 2021

(IMAGE: AP)

