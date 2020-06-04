China Defends Tiananmen Square Crackdown, Calls It 'right Choice'

China, on June 4, put up its customary defence of the massive crackdown on student’s protests at the Tiananmen Square. The 1989 protests, which called for democracy, resulted in killings of hundreds by the Chinese forces. However, a top Chinese official termed it as "fully correct” and the “right choice”.

319 deaths

Dubbing the crackdown as the "right choice", Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, speaking at a press conference said that the Chinese government's development path suited the national conditions. He further said that the Chinese authorities would stay committed to socialism with Chinese characteristics. In addendum, he also commented on the death toll and said that there wasn't any information to offer affirming that a total of 319 people were killed.

“The Chinese government has clearly drawn a conclusion on the political disturbance that took place at the end of the 1980s. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China the past 70 years witnessed great achievements in China which is a full testament to the fact that our development path is the right choice that suits our national conditions and has been endorsed by the Chinese people,” he said at the press meet.

The Tiananmen crackdown

The Tiananmen crackdown began in 1989 when China’s leaders sent tanks and troops to quell student protesters calling for democracy and an end to corruption. According to reports, hundreds were killed and more than 1,000 perished. Three decades on, the crackdown still remains one of the most sensitive subjects in mainland China, however, in the semi-autonomous city, the member of Tiananmen has been kept alive.

Sharon Hom, executive director of Human Rights in China said, "The ban comes amid an alarming acceleration of attacks on the autonomy of Hong Kong and the undermining of the rights and freedoms of the Hong Kong people guaranteed under Hong Kong and international law”.

Even Amnesty International believes that the authorities should have facilitated a socially distanced vigil rather than banning it. “COVID-19 must not be used as an excuse to stifle freedom of expression," said Joshua Rosenzweig, the group's deputy director for East and Southeast Asia. “With this ban and a disastrous national security law looming, it is not clear if Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil will ever be allowed to take place again.”

