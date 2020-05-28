Taiwan To Devise Settlement Plan For Hongkongers Fleeing Security Law Crackdown

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen will reportedly devise a settlement plan for Hong Kongers who have been pushing for freedom and democracy. While taking to Facebook, Tsai Ing said that the country’s executive branch would devise a humanitarian aid action plan for Hongkongers as the city’s autonomy was being undermined.

In the Facebook post Tsai Ing wrote, “We will continue to support Hong Kong people's determination to fight for democratic freedom because democratic freedom is an important factor in regional peace and stability”.

She further mentioned that , “The Executive Yuan to draw up a humanitarian assistance action plan for Hong Kong citizens that lays out clear, complete plans for their residence, placement, employment, & life in Taiwan as soon as possible”.

Tsai also informed that the country has adopted looser measures for Hongkongers who are seeking to immigrate to Taiwan, resulting in more than 5,000 people moving to the island last year. Further mentioning the figures, Tsai said that there has been a 41 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Moreover, Tsai also said that If the situation in Hong Kong worsens, and its autonomy and human rights are further suppressed, Taiwan will resolutely voice our concerns. She added that the country will continue to support Hongkongers’ determination to strive for democracy and freedom which are paramount to its peace and stability.

US no longer regards HK as autonomous

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo on Wednesday notified the Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China. The notification set the stage for the US to withdraw preferential trade and financial status that the former British colony has enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

The proposed new national security laws had triggered the first big street unrest in Hong Kong since last year when violent protests triggered the city's biggest crisis. The National Anthem Bill provides a jail term of up to three years and/or fines of up to $6,450 if a person is found guilty of disrespecting the Chinese national anthem. The bill also directs individuals and organisations to respect and dignify the national anthem and play it on “appropriate occasions”. It further orders schools to teach history and etiquette to the students while singing the anthem.

(Image credit: AP)

